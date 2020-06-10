Mugshots : Madison County : 06/09/20 – 06/10/20

1/13 Angel Barton Theft under $10,000, reckless endangerment

2/13 Amy Sabado Theft under $1,000

3/13 Frank Watkins Aggravated domestic assault

4/13 Jaydon Ripepi Theft under $1,000

5/13 Jondarius Pirtle False reports

6/13 Kamiesha Flowers Driving while unlicensed

7/13 Mariah Sabado Theft under $1,000

8/13 Richard Butler Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections



9/13 Robert Bryant Violation of order of protection

10/13 Sidarius Ridley Violation of community corrections

11/13 Tarrance Brown Disorderly conduct

12/13 Tracy Shaw Sexual battery, aggravated assault

13/13 Willie Jones Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.