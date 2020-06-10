Mugshots : Madison County : 06/09/20 – 06/10/20 June 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Angel Barton Theft under $10,000, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Amy Sabado Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Frank Watkins Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Jaydon Ripepi Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jondarius Pirtle False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kamiesha Flowers Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Mariah Sabado Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Richard Butler Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Robert Bryant Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Sidarius Ridley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Tarrance Brown Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Tracy Shaw Sexual battery, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Willie Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest