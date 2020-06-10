No new cases of COVID-19 reported; 185 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, leaving the total number of cases at 185, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 119 (64%)
  • 38301: 46 (24%)
  • 38356: 5 (3%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)
  • 38355: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 114 (61%)
  • White: 54 (29%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 5 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 104 (56%)
  • Male: 81 (44%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 171 (92%)
  • Not recovered: 4 (2%)
  • Better: 5 (3%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 10 (5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 26 (14%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 24 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 38 (20%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 48 (26%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 24 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
  • 80+: 3 (2%)
