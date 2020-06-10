State, community partners declare Smile Power Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Charitable Care Network have announced the fifth annual Tennessee Oral Health Smile Power Week.

The week is meant to help bring attention to the work being provided by these low-cost dental clinics across the state of Tennessee.

The week will also mark the reopening of dental offices following the recent closures caused by the coronavirus.

“During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, our clinics are more committed than ever to ensuring every Tennessean has access to quality oral health care in a safe environment, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Tennessee Charitable Care Network Executive Director Mary Kiger.

Smile Power week will be from June 15 to June 19.

To learn more about dental resources in your area, click here.