THP provides update in fate Chester County crash

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released on update on the Chester County crash that killed four people and injured another on May 16.

The updated crash report from THP states the vehicles collided head-on after one of the parties involved crossed into the other lane on Highway 200 near Henderson.

The vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tyler Stablein, of Henderson, crossed into the opposite lane, according the report.

The THP says Stablein, 17-year-old Roselyn Roberts, of Henderson, 16-year-old Cayla Lenon, of Beech Bluff, 16-year-old Kaylee Daniel, of Henderson, were all killed in the crash.

A 14-year-old passenger was injured, but has not been identified at this time.