28,340 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 441 deaths, 2,011 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 28,340 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 11. In addition, 441 people have died and 2,011 have been hospitalized. Another 18,922 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 55
- Bedford County – 372
- Benton County – 8
- Bledsoe County – 614
- Blount County – 97
- Bradley County – 241
- Campbell County – 18
- Cannon County – 34
- Carroll County – 29
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 151
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 15
- Clay County – 9
- Cocke County – 23
- Coffee County – 88
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 129
- Davidson County – 6,290
- Decatur County – 14
- DeKalb County – 41
- Dickson County – 129
- Dyer County – 73
- Fayette County – 163
- Fentress County – 13
- Franklin County – 55
- Gibson County – 64
- Giles County – 19
- Grainger County – 16
- Greene County – 52
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 65
- Hamilton County – 1,210
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 214
- Hardin County – 30
- Hawkins County – 34
- Haywood County — 35
- Henderson County — 17
- Henry County — 34
- Hickman County – 60
- Houston County – 9
- Humphreys County – 17
- Jackson County – 19
- Jefferson County – 36
- Johnson County – 24
- Knox County – 511
- Lake County – 688
- Lauderdale County – 60
- Lawrence County – 52
- Lewis County — 5
- Lincoln County – 36
- Loudon County – 174
- Macon County – 191
- Madison County – 182
- Marion County – 47
- Marshall County – 39
- Maury County – 139
- McMinn County – 161
- McNairy County — 25
- Meigs County – 28
- Monroe County – 75
- Montgomery County – 312
- Moore County – 5
- Morgan County — 18
- Obion County — 53
- Overton County – 36
- Perry County – 24
- Pickett County — 4
- Polk County – 24
- Putnam County – 572
- Rhea County – 220
- Roane County – 23
- Robertson County – 594
- Rutherford County – 1,620
- Scott County – 14
- Sequatchie County – 21
- Sevier County – 184
- Shelby County – 6,365
- Smith County – 37
- Stewart County — 14
- Sullivan County – 67
- Sumner County – 1,049
- Tipton County – 491
- Trousdale County – 1,399
- Unicoi County – 52
- Union County — 6
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 32
- Washington County – 88
- Wayne County – 64
- Weakley County — 27
- White County – 44
- Williamson County – 662
- Wilson County – 501
- Out of state – 440
- Pending – 165
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 12,204
- Black or African-American – 6,319
- Other/Multiracial – 4,379
- Asian – 464
- Pending – 4,974
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,686
- Hispanic – 7,184
- Pending – 7,470
Gender:
- Female – 12,143
- Male – 15,272
- Pending – 925
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.