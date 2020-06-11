28,340 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 441 deaths, 2,011 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 28,340 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 11. In addition, 441 people have died and 2,011 have been hospitalized. Another 18,922 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 55

Bedford County – 372

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 97

Bradley County – 241

Campbell County – 18

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 29

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 151

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 9

Cocke County – 23

Coffee County – 88

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 129

Davidson County – 6,290

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 129

Dyer County – 73

Fayette County – 163

Fentress County – 13

Franklin County – 55

Gibson County – 64

Giles County – 19

Grainger County – 16

Greene County – 52

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 65

Hamilton County – 1,210

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 214

Hardin County – 30

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 35

Henderson County — 17

Henry County — 34

Hickman County – 60

Houston County – 9

Humphreys County – 17

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 36

Johnson County – 24

Knox County – 511

Lake County – 688

Lauderdale County – 60

Lawrence County – 52

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 36

Loudon County – 174

Macon County – 191

Madison County – 182

Marion County – 47

Marshall County – 39

Maury County – 139

McMinn County – 161

McNairy County — 25

Meigs County – 28

Monroe County – 75

Montgomery County – 312

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 18

Obion County — 53

Overton County – 36

Perry County – 24

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 24

Putnam County – 572

Rhea County – 220

Roane County – 23

Robertson County – 594

Rutherford County – 1,620

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 21

Sevier County – 184

Shelby County – 6,365

Smith County – 37

Stewart County — 14

Sullivan County – 67

Sumner County – 1,049

Tipton County – 491

Trousdale County – 1,399

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 6

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 32

Washington County – 88

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 27

White County – 44

Williamson County – 662

Wilson County – 501

Out of state – 440

Pending – 165

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 12,204

Black or African-American – 6,319

Other/Multiracial – 4,379

Asian – 464

Pending – 4,974

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 13,686

Hispanic – 7,184

Pending – 7,470

Gender:

Female – 12,143

Male – 15,272

Pending – 925

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.