Abundant Sunshine And Unseasonably Cool

Weather Update: Thursday, June 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start this morning off on a much more comfortable note. Temps are in the upper 50s to around 60. We will see plenty of sunshine today, but there may be a few fair weather cumulus today, mainly towards the Tennessee River. Cool continental high pressure is centered in east Oklahoma. That position will keep the flow here at the surface out of the north. I expect wind between 5-10 mph. Otherwise, no issues coming from the weather department.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

