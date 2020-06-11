Barber shop owner discusses reopening during COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A prayer circle, led by Pastor Clarence Currie of New Day Ministries, went to O’s Barber Shop and Beauty Salon to pray for the business owners of Jackson.

“It motivates you and it keeps your spirits up,” Shannon Overton, owner of O’s, said.

Overton is grateful for the pastor’s support during what he says has been a rough time for his business.

“I wasn’t prepared for it. Knowing that they say it might happen again, I’ll be more prepared for it this time,” Overton siad.

Barber shops and beauty salons are some of the most affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns since many couldn’t open at all for over a month.

For Overton, he’s dealt with it in a different way.

“I do appointments. I keep the doors locked. I just don’t let people walk in, so I can have just a certain amount of people in here,” he said. “I try to control the crowd. I just can’t operate like I would normally operate.”

Employees at the business wipe down the chairs after every person and thoroughly clean equipment.

Overton says the shutdown did teach him valuable lessons, and he’s thankful for at least some things.

“It taught me something. I know how to budget my money a lot better. I’m more prepared. Just thankful that I still have my shop going and I just keep looking ahead,” he said.

Hair salons and barber shops began reopening in May.