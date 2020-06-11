Jackson police seek ID in Casey Jones Motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in an investigation into a fatal shooting.

In a news release, Jackson police say they are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Texas resident Rolando Salas.

The release says last Friday around 5 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Casey Jones Motel. Jackson police say Salas was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say after reviewing surveillance footage, they are looking for a man who was last seen in a gold or tan Oldsmobile Bravada.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.