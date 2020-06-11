Mugshots : Madison County : 06/10/20 – 06/11/20 June 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Gregory Lee Greer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Antonio Forrest Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Ashley Sain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Breonna Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Johnathan Franklin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Jordan Fesmire Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Melissa Rodriguez Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Quienton Woods Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Raven Rankin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Raybon Murphy Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Tedrick Hughes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest