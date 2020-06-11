Person rescued from platform on grain bin

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A person fell on a platform on a grain bin in Gibson County, prompting a rescue.

According to the Gibson County Fire Chief, this person fell six to eight feet and landed on a platform a little over 120 feet high.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, Milan Fire Department, Gibson County Fire Department and Gibson County EMS worked together at the rescue.

“We sent a paramedic up on the bin with him, and they were able to lower him down with a man lift,” Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey said.

Chief Cathey said the rescue went smoothly.