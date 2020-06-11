Teething spoon recall

Bonnsu has announced a recall for its Miniware Teething Spoons due to a choking hazard.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









The spoons can reportedly break in a child’s mouth when being used as a teether.

Bonnsu has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon.

No injuries have been reported.

The spoons were sold online through Amazon and at several stores across the country.

If you have one of these, take it away from children and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product.

Call Bonnsu toll-free at (855) 334-8129 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hello@miniware.com, or online at www.miniware.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.