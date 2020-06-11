The Ned to host free ‘Art on the Go’ exhibit

JACKSON, Tenn. — West TN Artisan Trail, The NED and Jackson Arts Council have joined to present the first “Art on the Go” event.

Artists, art enthusiasts and art supporters are invited to drive or walk by the art exhibit on Thursday, June 18.

The event will be hosted at The Ned R. McWherter Center, located at 314 East Main Street from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged for those choosing to walk by the exhibit. There is no cost to attend.

“We are happy that the West TN Artisan Trail asked us to partner with them,” said Melinda Reid, Executive Director of Jackson Arts Council. “Our hope is that the Art on the Go event will promote the idea that creativity isn’t canceled and our community is still vibrant. Should you choose to drive by or walk on by, ‘Art on the Go!’ will make art enjoyable and accessible for everyone.”

