UTM offering coding summer program

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is offering a summer program in coding for third through fifth grade students.

According to a news release the Captain Skyhawk’s Coding Crew will be an online program for students from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. June 22 through June 26 and July 6 through July 10.

Students will learn to create games and projects through sequencing, functions, conditionals, variables and other topics through interactive games such as Angry Birds and Minecraft, the release says.

Students will need access to a computer with an internet connection, as well as pencils and paper.

Registration is $25 and can be done here.

For more information, contact Debbie Mount at dmount@utm.edu.