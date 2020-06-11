Warming Up to End the Week

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, June 11th

Clear skies continued today and will stick around overnight through tomorrow! High pressure is in charge of our weather for now, meaning lower humidity, dry weather, and mostly clear skies. It won’t keep us from the heat though, and temperatures will be closer to 90°F over the next couple of afternoons.

TONIGHT

Expect little to no wind overnight with temperatures forecast to return to the upper 50s by sunrise Friday morning.

Quiet conditions will continue tomorrow with a light breeze from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80s which is right about average for this time of the year. IMPORTANT: Tomorrow’s chance for rain is very low but we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. There’s not a lot of confidence in the forecast so please keep an eye out for updates. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com