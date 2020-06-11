West Tennessean wins car through lottery

JACKSON, Tenn. — One West Tennessee resident received his prize on Thursday.

Mr. Patel and his family went to Golden Circle Ford to collect their 2020 Ford Explorer XLT.

The Patels won it through the Tennessee Lottery and elected to pick up their prize at Golden Circle.

This is the second lottery prize car that Golden Circle has provided. Patel was excited for his new ride.

“Every day when I’m driving this car, I will get real good energy and feel real better,” Patel said.

Since 2004, the Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $5 billion to fund education programs across the state.