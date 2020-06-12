29,126 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 468 deaths, 2,049 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 29,126 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, June 12. In addition, 468 people have died and 2,049 have been hospitalized. Another 19,425 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 202 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 59

Bedford County – 376

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 104

Bradley County – 266

Campbell County – 22

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 34

Carter County — 20

Cheatham County – 152

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 9

Cocke County – 26

Coffee County – 92

Crockett County — 18

Cumberland County – 130

Davidson County – 6,379

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 131

Dyer County – 82

Fayette County – 167

Fentress County – 14

Franklin County – 59

Gibson County – 68

Giles County – 21

Grainger County – 18

Greene County – 53

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 75

Hamilton County – 1,433

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 215

Hardin County – 30

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 36

Henderson County — 17

Henry County — 34

Hickman County – 61

Houston County – 9

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 19

Jefferson County – 42

Johnson County – 24

Knox County – 525

Lake County – 691

Lauderdale County – 61

Lawrence County – 57

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 42

Loudon County – 188

Macon County – 189

Madison County – 182

Marion County – 48

Marshall County – 40

Maury County – 147

McMinn County – 162

McNairy County — 26

Meigs County – 29

Monroe County – 85

Montgomery County – 319

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 18

Obion County — 56

Overton County – 37

Perry County – 25

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 28

Putnam County – 588

Rhea County – 222

Roane County – 33

Robertson County – 597

Rutherford County – 1,653

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 21

Sevier County – 206

Shelby County – 6,451

Smith County – 39

Stewart County — 14

Sullivan County – 70

Sumner County – 1,059

Tipton County – 497

Trousdale County – 1,458

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 7

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 32

Washington County – 88

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 28

White County – 46

Williamson County – 670

Wilson County – 511

Out of state – 463

Pending – 152

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 12,617

Black or African-American – 6,396

Other/Multiracial – 4,579

Asian – 467

Pending – 5,067

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 14,045

Hispanic – 7,479

Pending – 7,602

Gender:

Female – 12,485

Male – 15,684

Pending – 957

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.