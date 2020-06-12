3 arrested in Deerfield Inn drug bust

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The Adamsville Police Department says three arrests were made during a drug bust Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Adamsville police say they received a tip about possible drug activity at the Deerfield Inn in Adamsville.

The post says officers searched a room at the inn and recovered several items associated with the manufacture and promotion of meth, as well as suspected meth, heroin, fentanyl and suboxone.

Adamsville police say one person fled the scene while three others were arrested.