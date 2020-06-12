House of Hope to host giveaway

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Christmas is coming a little early in Hardin County.

Saturday morning, House of Hope, a non-profit in Savannah, will host a giveaway of toys, food and household items.

“We received these for being a 501c3 organization,” said Janet Waggoner, board member for House of Hope. “We were chosen. There were so many companies that were chosen to do this, and we were one of them, so we were blessed for that.”

Kids can find anything from coloring books and Legos, to stuffed animals for what they call ‘Christmas in June.’ Waggoner says it’s a way of distributing these items back into the community.

“So we are trying to promote some kind of normalcy back for the kids and to get this in the hands of the kids out in the community,” Waggoner said.

You do not need to be a Hardin County resident to receive any of these donations. Kids can also take more than one toy, but they do need to be under the age of 18.

“We received these donations through partnership with Good360, Marine Toys for Tots and Shiloh Ministry,” Waggoner said.

Many families in West Tennessee have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. House of Hope is hoping to lend these families a helping hand.

“There is so many families that are laid off due to nothing that they can control themselves, but they are laid off. They don’t have the money to buy some of the things that they normally would buy,” Waggoner said.

The pandemic could impact Christmas this year, and that’s why 18,000 toys and other goods will be given out to families during a time of need and uncertainty.

“Nothing that will be here tomorrow will be charged for,” Waggoner said. “Everything and all the services will be free. It’s our responsibility to get this into the families.”

Waggoner says House of Hope wants to ensure that families that are facing difficulties because of the pandemic are provided for.

“That’s what we are trying to do, is just get food, clothing, furniture and toys in the hands to some of the people who really need this, who have not been able to provide for themselves,” Waggoner said. “Santa Claus will be out there and the kids can come by. They can tell us the toys that they want. We will have them set up like this so that every table will be set up with a different toy. The kids can choose a toy that they want, and if they want it, it’s theirs.”

The giveaway will be held at the House of Hope in Savannah at 10 a.m. Saturday. It is located at 1175 Pickwick Street.

Food, clothing, furniture and produce will also be given away to families.