JTA reopens Transfer Center with guidelines

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announced it is reopening its Transfer Center with safety guidelines in place.

In a news release, JTA says it will be allowing passengers into the center once again. The center will only be open to a maximum of seven people at a time, according to the release.

JTA says passengers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid close contacts with those that are sick, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, do not enter with a fever and to wash your hands often.

To read the memo issued by JTA, click here.