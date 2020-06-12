Lexington to host Mutt Strut & Pawpalooza 2020 at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Beech Lake will host the inaugural Mutt Strut & Pawpalooza on Saturday, June 20.

Guests are encouraged to bring their dog for a 1-mile walk/jog around the lake’s scenic walking path.

There will be food, music by Cousin Marco, raffles and activities for children.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk to follow at 11 a.m. There will also be a cornhole tournament and a cake auction.

All proceeds benefit the Frances Hensley Animal Shelter.

For more information, click here.