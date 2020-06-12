Local nursing homes prepare for limited visitations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several facilities are working on plans before allowing families in to visit their loved ones.

“I think I’m just looking forward to seeing the residents having that contact with their families again and feeling like they’re just not isolated from everyone,” said Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Allison Sills.

“It’s going to mean everything because they’re missing their visits,” said Jenny Diffee, administrator at Cades Center in Jackson.

Staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities agree that residents feel eager to visit their loved ones in person again. Soon, they’ll have that chance.

Gov. Bill Lee announced the reopening of these facilities for limited visits starting June 15. Not all facilities are ready to open by that day.

Diffee and Sills said they have a lot of work to do first.

“We have very limited supplies of PPE right now, and we are in the works of getting more from our suppliers,” Diffee said. “We’re in the works of getting a plexiglass booth made right now. We’ve already reached out to someone and they started working on it for us.”

“We’re still working with the state on setting up the weekly testing, and we’re supposed to receive more guidance from them. I believe next week on that,” Sills said.

Several facilities said they plan to keep family members updated throughout the process of changing and planning before they’re allowed for a visit.

“We just ask that you always have a mask. You’ll knock at the door, and we’ll let you in and check your temperature,” Diffee said.

“The social distancing is going to be mandatory. They’re going to have to use a mask. They’re also looking at designated outdoor spaces,” Sills said. “It’s going to be an adjustment period. It’s really hard to be close to somebody and not be able to touch them, but I think our families understand that.”

Administrators say it will be a while before returning to full, normal visits.