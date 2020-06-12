Man accused of kidnapping thrown out of court

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A man accused in a kidnapping cases caused a scene in the courtroom.

David Brooks is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in his basement for nearly two months.

Brooks was arrested in May 2018 in Henderson County and was scheduled for a hearing Friday morning. It quickly turned into a series of arguments.

“I have been real patient with you over the course of this case, and my patience is running thin,” said Judge Kyle Atkins.

Brooks came in to the courtroom and his lawyer announced that Brooks chose to let go of his attorney and represent himself.

Despite Judge Atkins’ advice, he insisted on moving forward.

“Two years since this case started, and every time we get close to some resolution, you bring up a problem,” Judge Atkins said.

Brooks began arguing with Judge Atkins about the evidence of the case and whether or not he was receiving a fair trial.

“If you interrupt me again, I will hold you in contempt. Do you understand?” Judge Atkins said.

Finally, the judge had enough.

“Mr. Brooks. Mr. Brooks! Take him out,” Judge Atkins said.

Brooks did call WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News later to give a statement about his case.

“I am innocent,” Brooks said.

The next court date for Brooks is August 17.