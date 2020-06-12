McNairy County man charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A McNairy County man is facing charges related to TennCare fraud, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

The release says 42-year-old Douglas Pickens has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000, but under $60,000.

Pickens allegedly claimed to have custody of his children in order to receive TennCare benefits, according to the OIG. The release says investigators found evidence that his children were not living with him, disqualifying him for TennCare.

The OIG says TennCare paid nearly $11,000 in fees and claims for Pickens and his children.

If convicted, Pickens could face penalties of up to 27 years in prison.