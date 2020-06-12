McNairy County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in camper theft

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men believed to be involved in the theft of a camper last weekend.

Investigators say this camper was stolen around 7 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

The camper, a 40-foot, Montego Bay fifth-wheel, was taken from Sol Colston Road, near Finger, according to the sheriff’s office. The camper has three slide outs on the side pictured above, and one slide out on the opposite side.

Investigators say they are looking for two white men driving an older, possibly 1990s-model white Ford dually pickup truck similar to the one pictured above.

Investigators say the older man has a husky build, and the younger man is slim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kevin Carter with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 645-0254. All information will remain confidential.