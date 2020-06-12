Medina police arrest two individuals on multiple drug charges

MEDINA, Tenn. — The Medina Police Department, with assistance from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two individuals in Medina on drug-related charges Friday, according to a news release.

The release states that authorities obtained a narcotic search warrant for a house on Paulmerston Drive, occupied by 43-year-old Ivan Marable and 42-year-old Devonna Burnett.

Officers located around four ounces of cocaine, about two pounds of marijuana and a firearm inside the home, the release states.

According to the release, Marable was charged with manufacturing/delivering/possessing schedule VI drugs, manufacturing/delivering/possessing schedule II drugs, unlawful possession of a weapon during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a multiple convicted felon, and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $75,000.

Additionally, Burnett’s charges include manufacturing/delivering/possessing schedule VI drugs, manufacturing/delivering/possessing schedule II drugs, unlawful possession of a weapon, and drug paraphernalia, the release states. Her bond was set at $30,000.

According to the release, both were placed under arrest and transported to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Complex.