Mugshots : Madison County : 06/11/20 – 06/12/20 June 12, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Corey Crowder Violation of community corrections 2/20Adriana Frazier Criminal trespass 3/20Alicia Scruggs Shoplifting/theft of property 4/20Amy Byrd Violation of community corrections 5/20Cameron Allen Shoplifting/theft of property 6/20Cameron Waltingdon Shoplifting/theft of property 7/20Christy Smith Theft under $10,000 8/20Crystal Vestal Theft under $1,000 9/20Danricus Holliman Violation of community corrections 10/20Douglas Kincaid Failure to appear 11/20Giovonite Thomas Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary 12/20Jayla Permenter Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence 13/20Jonathan Hale Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 14/20Marvin Deberry Violation of community corrections 15/20Matthew Pitsenberger Violation of community corrections 16/20Miguel Camacho Violation of community corrections 17/20Ryan Hare Aggravated domestic assault 18/20Tameshia Long Aggravated assault 19/20Yakeem Young Shoplifting/theft of property 20/20Zachary Holland Aggravated domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/12/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.