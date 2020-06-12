Mugshots : Madison County : 06/11/20 – 06/12/20

1/20 Corey Crowder Violation of community corrections

2/20 Adriana Frazier Criminal trespass

3/20 Alicia Scruggs Shoplifting/theft of property

4/20 Amy Byrd Violation of community corrections

5/20 Cameron Allen Shoplifting/theft of property

6/20 Cameron Waltingdon Shoplifting/theft of property

7/20 Christy Smith Theft under $10,000

8/20 Crystal Vestal Theft under $1,000



9/20 Danricus Holliman Violation of community corrections

10/20 Douglas Kincaid Failure to appear

11/20 Giovonite Thomas Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

12/20 Jayla Permenter Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

13/20 Jonathan Hale Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/20 Marvin Deberry Violation of community corrections

15/20 Matthew Pitsenberger Violation of community corrections

16/20 Miguel Camacho Violation of community corrections



17/20 Ryan Hare Aggravated domestic assault

18/20 Tameshia Long Aggravated assault

19/20 Yakeem Young Shoplifting/theft of property

20/20 Zachary Holland Aggravated domestic assault









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/12/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.