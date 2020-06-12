Small Chance for Rain Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, June 12th

TONIGHT

There’s a clear sky overhead for now and it’ll continue that way until midnight when a few stray showers are possible in West Tennessee. We’ll only see a few spots get rain most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall to around 60°F at the coolest point of the night with a warmer day tomorrow and then cooler weather early next week.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s, some may even get close to 90°F! We’ll be dropping back into the lower 60s at the coolest point of the night with mostly clear skies overhead.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies are expected again on Sunday, at least, to start the day. Later in the morning and afternoon clouds may increase with a slight chance for scattered showers or even an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday afternoon with highs only in the lower 80s. We’ll be dropping into the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of Monday morning with mostly clear skies overhead. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

