29,541 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 472 deaths, 2,073 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 29,541 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, June 13. In addition, 472 people have died and 2,073 have been hospitalized. Another 19,731 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 201 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 60

Bedford County – 379

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 103

Bradley County – 272

Campbell County – 24

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 35

Carter County — 20

Cheatham County – 153

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 10

Cocke County – 26

Coffee County – 94

Crockett County — 18

Cumberland County – 131

Davidson County – 6,435

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 133

Dyer County – 86

Fayette County – 169

Fentress County – 14

Franklin County – 62

Gibson County – 68

Giles County – 22

Grainger County – 19

Greene County – 53

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 74

Hamilton County – 1,536

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 215

Hardin County – 31

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 36

Henderson County — 18

Henry County — 34

Hickman County – 61

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 20

Jefferson County – 43

Johnson County – 24

Knox County – 539

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 61

Lawrence County – 60

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 44

Loudon County – 196

Macon County – 190

Madison County – 182

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 40

Maury County – 149

McMinn County – 165

McNairy County — 27

Meigs County – 29

Monroe County – 86

Montgomery County – 324

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 19

Obion County — 56

Overton County – 37

Perry County – 27

Pickett County — 4

Polk County –29

Putnam County – 588

Rhea County –228

Roane County – 32

Robertson County – 609

Rutherford County – 1,675

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 22

Sevier County – 229

Shelby County – 6,537

Smith County – 40

Stewart County — 14

Sullivan County – 69

Sumner County – 1,075

Tipton County – 501

Trousdale County – 1,456

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 8

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 32

Washington County – 90

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 30

White County – 46

Williamson County – 675

Wilson County – 512

Out of state – 458

Pending – 156

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 12,842

Black or African-American – 6,500

Other/Multiracial – 4,720

Asian – 467

Pending – 5,012

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 14,310

Hispanic – 7,690

Pending – 7,541

Gender:

Female – 12,689

Male – 15,903

Pending – 949

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.