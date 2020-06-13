Farmers market in McKenzie reopens

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The McKenzie Farmers Market reopened to the public Saturday, with a wide variety of vendors providing their customers with home grown produce, jams, baked goods and much more.

“Today we have eight vendors here, and we’ve had about 120 something people come in, which is very good for the first day because usually we don’t have as many fresh vegetables at this time of year. We will have plentiful vegetables, and when we do we will have even more people than that,” said McKenzie Farmers Market Manager Nancy Holland.

Management says they are providing a safe shopping environment by following Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines for farmers markets.

Although masks are not mandatory, it is encouraged to wear one if customers are unable to social distance.

“We have hand sanitizers for them. We have masks for them if they want one. We don’t demand it, but we encourage it,” Holland said.

“I’ve tried to keep the vendors in here six feet apart, so those are things that we’ve done,” Holland said.

The McKenzie Farmers Markets opens Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon and Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.