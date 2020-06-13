Lives Lost: Weatherman built career on skills learned in war

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Robert Fleury knew he wanted to serve his country when he was a teenager, so he signed up for one of the most remote assignments in World War II — tracking the weather for the U.S. Navy in the frigid Aleutian Islands off Alaska.

He would later parlay the skills he learned in Quonset huts along the Bering Sea into a decades-long career with the National Weather Service.

Like thousands of other veterans and elderly people in nursing homes around the country, Fleury was isolated from his family and friends when he died at 94 from the coronavirus.

He had been healthy and independent into his 90s, but a fall had complicated his medical condition.