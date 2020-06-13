Madison Co. sees no new cases of COVID-19; 173 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 185, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 119 (64%)

38301: 46 (24%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

38355: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 114 (61%)

White: 54 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 104 (56%)

Male: 81 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 173 (93%)

Not recovered: 5 (3%)

Better: 2 (1%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: