Mostly Dry Days Ahead

Weather Update – 9:45 a.m. – Saturday, June 13th

We’ll enjoy a mostly dry weekend ahead with another warm Saturday ahead. A quick scattered shower can’t be ruled out, but shouldn’t last long. Highs will top out around the 90 degree mark.

TODAY

After a few clouds kick off the day, mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 80s, some may even get close to 90°F! We’ll be dropping back into the lower 60s at the coolest point of Saturday night with mostly clear skies overhead.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies are expected again on Sunday, at least, to start the day. Later in the morning and afternoon clouds may increase with a slight chance for showers or even an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday afternoon with highs only in the lower 80s. We’ll be dropping into the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of Monday morning with mostly clear skies overhead putting us within a couple degrees of a record low tempertaure! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com