Pet of the Week: Stella

Stella is the newest member of the Saving The Animals Together family. She is a 3-year-old boxer that came from a local shelter and is currently completing her medical care.

She will be ready to find the perfect family in the coming weeks.

She gets along well with other dogs, both large and small. She’s great on a leash and enjoys going for walks, loves being outdoors and exploring new things. She’s always up for a road trip too.

Stella would do well in most family settings. She likes to get out and see what life has to offer, but she also likes her quiet time snuggling on the couch.

She’s a sweet, beautiful girl who will be the perfect companion to one very lucky family.

If you think Stella would fit into your family, go to Saving The Animals Together website to fill out an application or call (731) 313-7828.