Shoppers flock to annual Highway 70 Yard Sale

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — West Tennesseans headed out to grab a great deal.

Deal seekers went out to the 17th annual Highway 70 Yard Sale.

The sale goes from Memphis to Nashville, with people traveling from all over to be a part of it. Signs, apparel, shoes and more can be found at the yard sale.

“I’m out here with my mom and my daughter. We [are] just out here looking for yard signs. I am getting ready to start decorating me a new home so I am just looking for nice things they have out here, yard signs and everything for good deals,” said Chandra McCorkle, who was shopping at the yard sale.

Saturday was the last day for the yard sale.