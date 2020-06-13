Staying Mostly Dry For The Time Being

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. – Saturday, June 13th –

It’s been another sun-filled day across the West Tennessee. Some spots saw a pop-up shower during the afternoon, but most areas were dry. We saw average highs here in Jackson near the upper 80s, with temperatures ranging from mid 80s to lower 90s much of the day. With dew points in the 50s and 60s, it has made for a low humidity kind of day.

Tonight will be just as comfortable with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. We will stay clear and calm for the time being. There is a low chance for an isolated shower once again for some locations Sunday, but still expect a mostly sunny day. Highs will be slightly cooler in the middle 80s.

A trough will be pushing from the northeast tomorrow that will also push a weak, slow moving front that is supposed to move through by early Monday. This will cool things down slightly with temperatures expected in the lower 80s to start off the week. A building ridge of high pressure in the Central Plains will expand further east following that and keep us dry all week long, with temperatures slowly warming up into the 90s again by the next weekend.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com