1 killed, another injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person has been killed and another injured in a wreck in Henry County.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Katherine Williams-Dunning, of Springville, crashed on Highway 79, according to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary description of crash says the vehicle — which was towing a boat — was heading south when it crossed the median and rolled over. The report says the vehicle crossed the northbound lanes and came to a rest on the east shoulder of the highway.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash, according to the report. The passenger, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, of Springville, was flown to the emergency room.

THP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for more on this story.