30,432 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 475 deaths, 2,087 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 30,432 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, June 14. In addition, 475 people have died and 2,087 have been hospitalized. Another 19,896 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 207 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 59

Bedford County – 378

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 104

Bradley County – 281

Campbell County – 24

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 20

Cheatham County – 153

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 11

Cocke County – 26

Coffee County – 94

Crockett County — 18

Cumberland County – 131

Davidson County – 6,682

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 135

Dyer County – 91

Fayette County – 172

Fentress County – 14

Franklin County – 62

Gibson County – 68

Giles County – 22

Grainger County – 19

Greene County – 53

Grundy County – 33

Hamblen County – 75

Hamilton County – 1,628

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 217

Hardin County – 33

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 37

Henderson County — 18

Henry County — 35

Hickman County – 61

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 20

Jefferson County – 45

Johnson County – 24

Knox County – 553

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 63

Lawrence County – 64

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 47

Loudon County – 198

Macon County – 204

Madison County – 184

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 41

Maury County – 152

McMinn County – 165

McNairy County — 27

Meigs County – 29

Monroe County – 86

Montgomery County – 332

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 19

Obion County — 61

Overton County – 37

Perry County – 27

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 29

Putnam County – 601

Rhea County – 232

Roane County – 33

Robertson County – 633

Rutherford County – 1,719

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 22

Sevier County – 233

Shelby County – 6,773

Smith County – 40

Stewart County — 16

Sullivan County – 70

Sumner County – 1,088

Tipton County – 510

Trousdale County – 1,456

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 8

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 33

Washington County – 90

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 30

White County – 48

Williamson County – 686

Wilson County – 515

Out of state – 493

Pending – 216

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 12,989

Black or African-American – 6,570

Other/Multiracial – 4,893

Asian – 469

Pending – 5,511

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 14,474

Hispanic – 7,817

Pending – 8,141

Gender:

Female – 13,105

Male – 16,357

Pending – 970

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.