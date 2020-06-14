Jacksonians celebrate Flag Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Flag Day was celebrated at Jackson City Hall as Sunday commemorates the adoption of the United States flag.

Mayor Scott Conger, the Jackson and Madison County Fire Departments raised an American Flag at the center of city hall.

Also, during the celebration the South Side High School Boys Basketball Team was recognized for their undefeated season.

“They had a 32-0 season, they were district champions and they were also regions champions, we just want our kids to know that it’s important to stay focused,” said Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd.

The celebration concluded with the playing of taps.