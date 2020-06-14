Slightly Cooler Temperatures Monday

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Sunday, June 14th –

It’s kind of been hard keeping track of the days with the forecast not varying a whole lot. We saw another day of dry and sunny weather. Jackson saw a high of 89°F, but we did cool down some thanks to a brief pop-up shower in the area early in the afternoon. We have a back door cold front moving in from the northeast to southwest that helped fuel a few isolated thundershowers in our northern counties. Most of the active weather stayed to our far east. Tonight that front continues to move southward. Lows will be in the lower 60s with clear skies once again.

It’ll be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs expected in the lower 80s. This is thanks to that front that will usher in slightly cooler air. It will keep temperatures below average a couple of days before an upper ridge out in the Central Plains expands east and brings back the heat!

We will remain rain free as that ridge continues to build in. Our next chance for rain really won’t be likely until next weekend.

