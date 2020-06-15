31,160 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 483 deaths, 2,106 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 31,160 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 15. In addition, 483 people have died and 2,106 have been hospitalized. Another 20,062 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 209 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 60

Bedford County – 379

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 106

Bradley County – 288

Campbell County – 24

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 20

Cheatham County – 155

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 11

Cocke County – 26

Coffee County – 94

Crockett County — 18

Cumberland County – 133

Davidson County – 6,818

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 138

Dyer County – 99

Fayette County – 177

Fentress County – 14

Franklin County – 63

Gibson County – 69

Giles County – 23

Grainger County – 20

Greene County – 53

Grundy County – 36

Hamblen County – 75

Hamilton County – 1,731

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 220

Hardin County – 37

Hawkins County – 34

Haywood County — 37

Henderson County — 19

Henry County — 35

Hickman County – 62

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 20

Jefferson County – 45

Johnson County – 25

Knox County – 560

Lake County – 690

Lauderdale County – 65

Lawrence County – 65

Lewis County — 6

Lincoln County – 47

Loudon County – 199

Macon County – 207

Madison County – 183

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 41

Maury County – 163

McMinn County – 168

McNairy County — 31

Meigs County – 29

Monroe County – 86

Montgomery County – 339

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 20

Obion County — 63

Overton County – 38

Perry County – 27

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 29

Putnam County – 610

Rhea County – 239

Roane County – 33

Robertson County – 649

Rutherford County – 1,775

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 22

Sevier County – 248

Shelby County – 6,954

Smith County – 41

Stewart County — 16

Sullivan County – 70

Sumner County – 1,105

Tipton County – 520

Trousdale County – 1,458

Unicoi County – 53

Union County — 8

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 33

Washington County – 90

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 30

White County – 48

Williamson County – 703

Wilson County – 518

Out of state – 542

Pending – 231

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 13,117

Black or African-American – 6,632

Other/Multiracial – 4,960

Asian – 472

Pending – 5,979

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 14,622

Hispanic – 7,995

Pending – 8,543

Gender:

Female – 13,483

Male – 16,695

Pending – 982

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.