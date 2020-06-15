Arrest made in Weakley County aggravated robbery

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Monday that 20-year-old Louis Stephen Rechis III, of Sharon, Tennessee, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The release states at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, three members of the same family were parked on a road south of Martin when they were blocked in by a white SUV.

The driver, later identified as Rechis, got out of his vehicle and approached the family.

According to the release, Rechis produced a weapon and robbed the three individuals of $60.

Rechis was arrested Monday, June 15 based on information obtained from the victims. The vehicle and the firearm used in the crime were also recovered, the release states.

However, the department states the money was not recovered.