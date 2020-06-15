High School Football Preview: Lexington Tigers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Enthusiasm and eagerness for Friday nights do not run low within the Lexington football program.

Coming off a second place finish in Region 6 4A, along with a second round playoff appearance, the Tigers are locked in for 2020. At this point in the summer for this Lexington group, it’s all about adjusting to being back out on the field, getting back to the fundamentals of the game, while also learning from last year’s experiences.

“It’s actually been pretty smooth for us these last two to three weeks we’ve been going,” said head coach Bryant Hollingsworth. “And you know, the guys have adapted well, and they’re just happy to be back out.”

“We know we were a couple of yards off from being region champions, and I think we have a good chance of doing it this year, and going even further in the playoffs, hopefully state championship,” said defensive back Jordan Smith. “If we just focus, and put the work in I think we’ll be fine.”

Looking ahead to the start of the season, the Tigers will open up the year at home against South Gibson.