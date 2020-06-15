High School Football Preview: North Side Indians

JACKSON, Tenn. — Like many high school teams, the North Side Indians were eager to return to the football field after months of quarantine.

Looking ahead to this season, third year head coach Jesse Powell explained that while his team may be young, they will not lack in total numbers. North Side returns from a 6-4 regular season campaign from the 2019 season, finishing third in the Region 6 4A standings.

Coach Powell and the Indians bring extensive playoff experience from recent years, however the primary goal heading into August revolves around daily improvement.

“We did graduate a huge senior class, but we do have a young talented team and we’re not going to make excuses for them,” said Powell. “We’re going to coach them just as hard as the first two teams I was here. As long as they’re acting right, doing right at home and in the classroom, being men of character, busting their butt out here on the football field, then I’m satisfied. Record don’t matter.”

Following the summer months, the Indians are currently scheduled to open up the season on the road against Beech High School.