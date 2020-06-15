JSCC to offer classes in hybrid, FLEX format for fall semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College announced in a news release Monday that classes will be taught in a FLEX format for the fall semester.

This format is a hybrid of both online and face-to-face components, and will require that students complete some work online while also meeting with faculty in either small group settings or via telecommunication platforms.

Students will be required to be available for coursework during the posted scheduled days and times, the release states.

The plan will have students not meet in-person during the first week of the semester to allow for faculty to divide students into “attendance groups.” This will allow half of the class to meet in-person on a certain day, while the other half will meet on an alternate day. Students will meet in an online format when they are not scheduled to appear in-person on campus.

The FLEX schedule aims to allow for the flexibility to meet the comfort levels of both students and faculty, while also allowing for a consistent delivery method and a seamless transition in the event of another outbreak of COVID-19.