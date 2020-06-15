Less Humid and Cooler Overnight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, June 15th

Besides areas that saw isolated showers over the weekend, most of West Tennessee is seeing our longest stretch of consecutive rain-free days since before Thanksgiving. The dry weather is expected to continue this week with high pressure keeping things dry and hot through the rest of Spring. The Summer Solstice is Saturday, June 20th at 4:44 p.m. CDT.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight in West Tennessee, but because of a recent cold front dropping the level of humidity outside, temperatures will be cool Tuesday morning. Expect to start the day around sunrise with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s.

Just like today, you can expect a warm and sunny day tomorrow with temperatures peaking in the middle 80s. Tomorrow will be the 7th day in a row without rain in Jackson – a streak we’ve not reached since the middle of November of last year. We’ll have a breeze at times on Tuesday with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com