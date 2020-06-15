Mugshots : Madison County : 06/12/20 – 06/15/20 June 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/40AMBER ENGLAND Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40ANDREW MARTINEZ Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40ANTHONY MCCURRY Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40ASHLEY C REID Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40BRYAN LEE BARR Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40CARLOS A LI SAVAGE Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40CORY HOSICK Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40CURTIS CARTER Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40DAMONTE R BAILEY Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40DAVID WILCOX Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40DEANNA L PIGUE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40DEMETRIUS MOORE Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40DEREK WILLIAMS Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40DESMOND MCCORKLE Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40DEWAYNE ROBINSON Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40DOMINIQUE BROWN Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40GERARD GREEN Speeding, no proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40HERMAN HOYLE Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40JACINDA JEFFERSON Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40JAJUAN BLAYLOCK Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40JAMES DEATON Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40JASON KEATHLEY Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40JENICA CLAYTON Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40JESSICA DIAN CLARK Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40JOSEPH LEVI GRAVES Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40JULIE ANGELA WOOD Assault, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40KEONTIS D TRANSOU Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40LORD SNOWDEN Contraband in penal institution, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40NICKEATRICE MCDOWELL Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40MILLICENT DICKERSON Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40NICHOLAS SIMMONS Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40NORGE PARDON Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40PAUL LERACIALO LEE Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40SALVADOR ALONSO Theft of property less than $1,000/embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40MARTHA PATRICIA SANCHEZ-HUERTA Theft of property less than $1,000/embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40SHAYLA MORROW Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40SIERRA KEMPER Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40TIMOTHY CANNON Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40TIMOTHY COFFMAN Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40TIMOTHY HARDY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest