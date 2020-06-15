Mugshots : Madison County : 06/12/20 – 06/15/20

1/40 AMBER ENGLAND Simple domestic assault

2/40 ANDREW MARTINEZ Criminal trespass

3/40 ANTHONY MCCURRY Violation of probation

4/40 ASHLEY C REID Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/40 BRYAN LEE BARR Simple domestic assault

6/40 CARLOS A LI SAVAGE Simple domestic assault

7/40 CORY HOSICK Reckless endangerment

8/40 CURTIS CARTER Violation of community corrections



9/40 DAMONTE R BAILEY Violation of order of protection

10/40 DAVID WILCOX Violation of probation, failure to appear

11/40 DEANNA L PIGUE Failure to appear

12/40 DEMETRIUS MOORE Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, open container law

13/40 DEREK WILLIAMS Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

14/40 DESMOND MCCORKLE Aggravated domestic assault

15/40 DEWAYNE ROBINSON Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection

16/40 DOMINIQUE BROWN Vandalism



17/40 GERARD GREEN Speeding, no proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/40 HERMAN HOYLE Driving under the influence

19/40 JACINDA JEFFERSON Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism

20/40 JAJUAN BLAYLOCK Violation of probation

21/40 JAMES DEATON Reckless endangerment

22/40 JASON KEATHLEY Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/40 JENICA CLAYTON Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

24/40 JESSICA DIAN CLARK Simple domestic assault



25/40 JOSEPH LEVI GRAVES Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

26/40 JULIE ANGELA WOOD Assault, driving under the influence

27/40 KEONTIS D TRANSOU Criminal trespass

28/40 LORD SNOWDEN Contraband in penal institution, public intoxication

29/40 NICKEATRICE MCDOWELL Failure to appear

30/40 MILLICENT DICKERSON Public intoxication

31/40 NICHOLAS SIMMONS Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

32/40 NORGE PARDON Shoplifting/theft of property



33/40 PAUL LERACIALO LEE Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/40 SALVADOR ALONSO Theft of property less than $1,000/embezzlement

35/40 MARTHA PATRICIA SANCHEZ-HUERTA Theft of property less than $1,000/embezzlement

36/40 SHAYLA MORROW Failure to appear

37/40 SIERRA KEMPER Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/40 TIMOTHY CANNON Driving under the influence

39/40 TIMOTHY COFFMAN Violation of probation

40/40 TIMOTHY HARDY Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.