Nonprofit sanctuary provides misplaced animals with permanent home

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit organization in northwest Tennessee is providing animals in need with a permanent home.

Amos’ Ark Sanctuary was established last September, with the goal to be a safe haven for animals that have been misplaced or abandoned.

Founder Amos Smith says he was inspired to open a rescue because livestock and exotic pets are being surrendered at an alarming rate, mostly due to impulse buys. He hopes to give these animals a permanent residence while educating people on responsible pet ownership and how people can help local animal habitats.

The sanctuary is spread out over two residences in the Union City area, with one located about five miles outside of the city limits to accommodate livestock.

They currently have four people on the team looking after about 30 animals, with plans to continue growing.

Smith says they hope to one day have a permanent facility for people to visit, learn about why the animals do or do not make good pets, and find out how they can help these animals in the wild and their natural habitats.

The organization is currently in the process of acquiring licenses through the TWRA in order to help injured and unreleasable wildlife, as well as rehabilitating animals to be re-released back into the wild.

Smith says being a nonprofit, they rely solely on donations and fundraising from the community in order to care for the animals and keep enclosures in good shape.

If you would like to learn more about the sanctuary and find out how you can help, click here to visit their Facebook page.

They have even set up a YouTube channel where you can meet the animals and get a glimpse of their life at the sanctuary.