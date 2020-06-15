Organization donates hundreds of dental health kits to children

JACKSON, Tenn. — Masks were worn, but the smiles were still abundant at the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson-Madison County.

It was all part of an oral health day event, sponsored by the Helping Hands of Tennessee Dental Clinic. The event is part of their “Smile Power Week”, which runs through June 19.

The dental clinic donated hundreds of dental care kits to kids at the club to raise awareness and promote good oral hygiene habits.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris read a proclamation to recognize the week.

“Self maintained dental health is really what you want, and if you educate from a young age, you have a higher probability of attaining that,” said Alanna Heflin, Associate Dentist with Helping Hands of Tennessee.

According to research by the American Dental Association, 68% of low-income adults say they find life less satisfying due to the condition of their mouths and teeth.

Tennessee is one of only three states in the nation whose Medicaid program does not provide dental benefits.