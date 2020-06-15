Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program

All Tennessee families are now eligible to receive financial support for their children’s nutritional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This support is provided through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT program.

Under the program, families of children who receive free or reduced meals at school may receive financial assistance to replace school meals.

Those who already receive SNAP or temporary assistance for needy families do not need to apply. The funds have already been arriving on your EBT card.

For everyone else, click here to apply for the program online beginning June 15.