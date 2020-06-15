Petition calls for removal of Madison County Sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We need him removed,” said Community Activist Tracy Boyd.

A petition is calling for the removal of Madison County Sheriff John Mehr has been created following a request for more money to be added to the sheriff’s department budget.

“Are you aware of a petition for your removal? No,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr said during Monday’s interview he was brought up to speed on the petition.

“I was elected for this position and I’ve done just what the people have elected me to do, we brought a lot to this county and were here to serve all the people,” said Mehr.

Community activist Tracy Boyd started the petition Friday, almost 200 people have signed it.

“We don’t need money going into the prisons, we need money going into better schools,” said Boyd.

Boyd said instead of giving the department more money, the county commission should reallocate the money into the community.

“Who would answer those calls?, you know, who would answer everything that takes place?, who would handle the jail?, there wouldn’t be anybody,” said Mehr.

“That money can go into building youth programs, that money can go back into the Jackson-Madison County School System, to build better schools, and to fix maintenance issues,” said Mehr.

“You know, it takes care of the inmates, it takes care of their medical, you know my feeling is, we need to treat inmates well,” said Mehr.

Some people in the community who didn’t want to be on camera say that taking money from the sheriff’s department isn’t a good idea.

“It seems like crime has not went up, and maybe the budget could stay the same, but maybe the funds that they’re asking for, the increased 3 million could be used towards teacher pay,” said Iyad Abdi.

“You still got to have your law enforcement, so what are you going to do?,” said Mehr.

“We’re going to present it to the Madison County Commission, were going to present it to the mayor, and were going to call for his (Sheriff Mehr’s) removal,” said Boyd.

Boyd said he’s going to continue spreading the word about the petition to have Sheriff Mehr removed.

Also Tuesday morning, Boyd and others will protest in front of the Madison County Courthouse to have the confederate statue removed.